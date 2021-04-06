  1. Home
After Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif tests positive for COVID; Goes into home quarantine & urges all to stay safe

Katrina Kaif took to social media to confirm that she has been diagnosed with COVID 19 and has isolated herself at home.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: April 6, 2021 05:33 pm
The COVID 19 pandemic, which has hit the nation last year, is once again grabbing pace and the cases are on a significant rise. Amid this, several celebrities have also been diagnosed with coronavirus which has made the situation quite intense. While so far, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, etc. were battling the deadly virus, now another A-lister has joined this list. We are talking about Katrina Kaif who had recently confirmed testing positive for COVID 19.

The Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress took to her Instagram story to confirm the news and urged everyone to stay safe during the pandemic. Furthermore, the diva also expressed her gratitude towards her fans for their love and support. Katrina wrote, “I have tested positive for COVID-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love & support. Please stay safe and take care.”

Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s post about testing positive for COVID 19:

To note, it hasn’t been long when Katrina’s rumoured beau Vicky was diagnosed with the deadly virus and shared the news on social media. He had stated, "Inspite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor. I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested. Take care and stay safe."

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal goes into home quarantine as he tests positive for COVID 19: Says 'Take care and stay safe'

Credits :Katrina Kaif's Instagram

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Get well soon

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

Oh no, I hope they feel better soon.