After Vicky Kaushal, Malaika Arora’s building gets sealed after resident tests positive for Coronavirus

As per reports, Malaika Arora’s building in Bandra gets sealed after a resident tested positive of the novel Coronavirus; Read on
A few weeks back, Vicky Kaushal’s building in Mumbai was sealed after a young girl in the building tested positive of the novel Coronavirus, and now, it is being reported that Malaika Arora’s building in Bandra, too, has been sealed after a resident tested positive for Covid 19. Yes, Malaika Arora’s building in Mumbai has been made a containment zone after a resident tested positive for the Coronavirus. Prior to this, staff members of Karan Johar and Janhvi Kapoor, respectively, had tested positive of Coronavirus due to which Janhvi, Khushi, and daddy Boney Kapoor had quarantined themselves at home for 14 days. Later, Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to confirm that their quarantine period has ended since their staff members have tested negative.

As per reports, Malaika’s building was sealed on June 8 and after a resident tested positive, the entire building was sanitized. Now, talking about Malaika, ever since the lockdown, she has been quarantining at her home with son Arhaan Khan, and from cooking to doing yoga, this Chaiyya Chaiyya actress has been doing while staying home. Also, Malaika Arora has been digging deep into her archives to share throwback vacay photos with her Instafam, and recently, she shared a photo with son Arhaan Khan from their vacation and she also shared a video in which she talked about her daily routine. “My every morning ritual, stand under the sun and get my share of Vitamin D, which I think is so essential. Don’t forget, just get the morning sun,” wrote Malaika.

Now we all know that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a relationship and ever since the two have made their relationship Insta official, the two are often asked about their marriage plans and recently, during a Live interaction with fans, when Arjun was asked as to when will he get married, the Panipat actor had said, “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Arjun added, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi? (Even if we wanted to, how will it be possible now?).”

