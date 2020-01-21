After Vicky Kaushal’s Uri, Sunny Kaushal joins the relay of patriotism with The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal feature in the promo video of Amazon Original series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye. The web series is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime from January 24, 2020.

After Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike, brother Sunny Kaushal is all set to join the relay of patriotism with his new web series titled The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, premiering on Amazon Prime Video from January 24, 2020. The Amazon Original Series is directed by Kabir Khan. It chronicles the journey of the INA’s foot soldiers as they march from Singapore to New Delhi in their quest to free India from the British reign.

Besides Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari playing the lead, the Amazon Original Series also stars Rohit Choudhary, Karanvir Malhotra, M.K Raina, R. Badree, TJ Bhanu and Shruti Seth. Recently, the makers of the series shared a promo video featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. The Kaushal brothers are seen bringing out the two sides of the Indian Army, one where they are lauded for their brave act and another where they are labeled inappropriately for the slightest inconvenience faced by the common man. Watch the video:

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye is based on the true story of Indian soldiers who marched towards Delhi with the war cry 'Challo Dilli', in order to free India from the reign of the British. The Indian National Army was led by the charismatic Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that gave way to the first-ever women infantry regiment in the world. While the soldiers fought against all odds to free India from the clutches of British Raj, their struggle somehow got lost and they became 'the forgotten army'. Revolving around the love story between two soldiers - Sodhi and Maya, the series discusses the concept of freedom that we often take for granted but only an army man knows the countless lives lost and sacrifices behind that freedom.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More