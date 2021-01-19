After Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma lauds Team India's win against Australia: What an inspirational victory

Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli and many others in congratulating Team India after their historical win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar series. The new mom took to social media to laud the men in blue.

Like all Indians, expressed pride in the historical win by Team India against Australia at the Gabba test in Brisbane. The actress and new mom took to social media to pen a note on the victory of India's cricket squad. Earlier, Virat had penned a sweet note on social media and lauded his team for their stellar effort to turnaround the final test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy and clinch the series from Aussies by 2-1. Now, Anushka wished Team India.

She shared the photo of the winning team and wrote, "What a win Team India! What an inspirational victory for years to come." The actress recently welcomed her baby girl and since then, has been spending time with her newborn along with Virat. Earlier, in his note, Virat too had lauded the boys for their hard work to win the game. A part of his note had read, "To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers"

Virat had returned after playing the first test match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy to welcome his first baby with Anushka Sharma. The skipper and his wife welcomed their baby girl on January 11, 2021. With this, the new parents, Anushka and Virat, joined others like , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, , , Riteish Deshmukh and many other celebs in sending good wishes to Team India for a record breaking win.

