After Virat Kohli calls Anushka Sharma his ‘rock’, Arjun Kapoor’s new nickname for the latter is hilarious

Yesterday, on Sunday, November 21st, Virat Kohli took the internet by storm after he posted a picture with his actress-wife Anushka Sharma. Sharing the adorable snapshot, where the power couple was seen twinning in white tee-shirts, Virat captioned the post, “My rock” with a red heart emoji. What followed was the internet totally crushing on them, while showering the husband-and-wife-duo with immense love. Amid many comments from fans of the celebrities, was a response from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and it’s hilarious, to say the least.

Earlier yesterday, Virat Kohli took to his Instagram space and shared the aforementioned picture with netizens. In some time, Arjun Kapoor left a hilarious comment under the photograph. The 2 States actor has an amazing sense of humour and is quite witty with words. This time too he proved it, as he referred to Dwayne Johnson’s stage name and commented, “I don’t know if Dwayne Johnson & his biggest fan @varundvn approve this but…#desidwayne”. A cute nickname for Anushka, don’t you think? For the unversed, actor Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of Dwayne.

Take a look at Arjun’s comment under Virat’s post:

Arjun Kapoor and Anushka Sharma share a great rapport. The former often interacts with Anushka’s social media posts and pokes fun at the actress. A few weeks back, Anushka shared a hilarious video on her social media space where she sports a goofy smile and expression as the camera zooms in on her face. Seeing this, Arjun commented, “Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around,” referring to Anushka and Virat’s less than a year old daughter.

