After Vrindavan, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli seek blessings from an ashram in Rishikesh; See Pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the most popular stars in their respective fields. The husband-wife duo are quite successful in their streams. Despite being superstars, these two are very spiritual at heart. They never skip a chance to visit any temple or ashram or spiritual place. A couple of months ago we spotted the couple seeking blessings at the Neem Karoli Baba’s ashram and now yet another set of pictures of the couple is going viral. This time they are at Rishikesh seeking blessings at yet another ashram. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted in Rishikesh

A fan page on Twitter with the name virat_kohli_18_club has shared a couple of pictures of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from their Rishikesh visit. In the pictures, we can see the couple worshipping at the ashram. It is said that Virat and Anushka will also participate in public religious rituals at the ashram and then organise a bhandara. Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes days after the duo along with their daughter Vamika sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan. In the pictures, we can also see the cricketer obliging the fans with selfies. Check out Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s pictures:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Dubai vacation A few days ago, Virat Kohli also gave fans a glimpse of his Dubai vacay with Anushka and Vamika. The picture showed him and Anushka holding their baby girl Vamika’s hands as they walked on the beach. Virat wrote, “Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan.” Anushka Sharma’s work front Anushka Sharma, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, will next be seen in her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and Anushka will step into the shoes of the ace cricketer for the film. Anushka also had a special appearance in Qala’s much-loved song 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar'.

