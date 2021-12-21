After welcoming twins, Preity Zinta gives glimpse of her ‘Ghar Ki Kheti’ and it is all about bananas; WATCH

It was in November when Priety Zinta left her fans rejoiced after announcing that she has welcomed twins in her life via surrogacy. Now, a month after the actor with her latest post gave fans an insight of her life after welcoming her newborns. The Kal Ho Naa Ho star has cancelled all her plans and has become a homebody to spend quality time with her babies, Jai and Gia. However, along with her twins, gardening is what keeps the actress busy these days.

On Monday, December 21, Preity Zinta took to Instagram to pen down a lengthy caption, while showing off the banana tree that she grew in the garden of her home. She wrote, “Ghar ki kheti. Last couple of months we have stayed home with the babies and cancelled all plans, all trips and all events. It’s been tough to stay in most of this year ( IPL bio bubble - travel quarantines etc) but nothing has given me more pleasure than to see my wonderful plants and trees grow and flourish since we planted them in 2019. I’m so excited I had to share this with all of you taaki aap sab bhi dekhe ki sabr ka phal meeta hota hai. Agar aap koi bhi plant lagaye aur usse pyaar de aur uski dekhbhal kare to vo jarur iss kele ke tree ki tarah badhega and phal dega.”

While announcing their pregnancy news, Preity penned a heartwarming note on Instagram that read, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

