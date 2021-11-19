After welcoming twins, Preity Zinta to make a comeback with a film?: Report

On Thursday, actor Priety Zinta left her fans rejoiced after announcing that she has welcomed twins in her life via surrogacy. Now, just a day after reports of her Bollywood comeback has begun surfacing online. Seemingly, the actress will essay the role of a courageous Kashmiri mother in her comeback film.

The movie will be reportedly helmed by director Danish Renzu. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. A report in ETimes, suggests that the film is set in Kashmir and the pre-production work has already commenced. “The shooting of the film will take place during the first quarter of 2022, but pre-production of the film has already begun and additional casting is also underway”, claims the source of the portal. We will just have to wait for the actress to confirm the news.

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene recently embraced parenthood and are all set to begin a whole new chapter of their lives. While sharing the good news, Preity penned a heartwarming note on Instagram that read, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

The celebrity couple has decided to keep the identity of their children hidden. As soon as the news surfaced online, many celebs from the industry took to her comment section to fill it with a barrage of congratulatory messages. Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit. Sussanne Khan, Shilpa Shetty were among the few who showered mom Preity with sweet compliments.

