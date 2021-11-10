After winning Padma Shri Award, Kangana Ranaut makes a statement in casuals as she's papped post workout; PICS

Kangana Ranaut is an epitome of dedication and hard work and she has proved it time and again. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress doesn’t shy away from walking an extra mile for her projects and prefers giving her best to everything she does. In fact, Kangana is also known for her inclination towards fitness and makes sure to be in her best shape always. Keeping up with this trajectory, the Queen actress made the heads turn recently as she was papped in the city.

In the pics, Kangana was seen exuding charm in casuals. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress opted for a blue t-shirt which she had paired with black jeans. She had completed her look with white glasses and kept her tresses open. While Kangana was clicked post the rigorous workout session, she made sure to wave at the paps as she made her way to her car. Despite having a hectic schedule owing to her upcoming movies, Kangana has made sure to sweat out in the gym and dished out major fitness goals.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pics:

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut had recently made the headlines after she had wrapped the shooting for Tejas. She wrote, “Another beautiful journey comes to an end… It’s a wrap for Tejas. What a ride. Above all what an opportunity. This will make the entire Nation proud… Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me…. Thanks to everyone who worked on this project… eternally grateful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime. Jai Hind…. See you in the cinemas in 2022”.