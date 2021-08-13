After wrapping Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut enjoys a day out with her nephew Prithvi; PICS

has all the reasons to celebrate. After all, she has recently wrapped the shooting of her much talked about movie Dhaakad. The movie, which happens to be Razneesh Ghai, features Kangana in a never seen before avatar. And while the team has finished the shooting for the action drama, the actress is now enjoying with her nephew Prithvi.

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress, who is quite active on Instagram, took to social media and shared pics from her outing with her family. Kangana, her parents, sister Rangoli Chandel and nephew Prithvi had head to a zoo and was seen enjoying their time together. The actress looked stunning as she wore a white t-shirt which she had paired with a royal blue coloured skirt, a hat and a pair of white sneakers. She also gave a glimpse of some adorable moments with the little munchkin who wore a striped shirt with fawn coloured shorts and hat and they were seen enjoying ice cream together.

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s pics from her visit to the zoo with nephew Prithvi:

Meanwhile, talking about Dhaakad, the movie will also feature Arjun Rampal marking his first collaboration with the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress. To note, Arjun will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist. Apart from Dhaakad, Kangana will be seen in AL Vijay directorial Thalaivi wherein she will be essaying the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Besides, Kangana will also be seen playing the role of Indian Air Force Officer in Tejas.

