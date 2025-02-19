After wrapping up Param Sundari schedule, Sidharth Malhotra gets on husband duty as he jets off from Mumbai with wife Kiara Advani: WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani make for one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. They never fail to spend some quality time with each other despite their busy work schedules. After wrapping up the Kerala schedule of his upcoming film Param Sundari, Sidharth was seen on husband duty. He was spotted jetting off from Mumbai with wife Kiara.

Today, February 19, 2025, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen getting out of their car and walking towards the entrance, where they got their IDs checked.

Kiara looked extremely stylish in a brown co-ord set. She accessorized her look with some bracelets and rings. The actress wore sunglasses and carried an off-white handbag. Sidharth donned a light brown t-shirt with gray pants and a jacket. He also enhanced his look with chic shades.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at Mumbai airport:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this month. On the special occasion, the former expressed, “Happy anniversary love @kiaraaliaadvani, officially branded as yours forever!”

Just yesterday, Sidharth Malhotra announced a schedule wrap of his upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari. The actor had been shooting for it in Kerala with Janhvi Kapoor. Sharing a picture with the crew on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Wrapped up an incredible Kerala schedule for #ParamSundari! Scenic views, amazing energy, and memories,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Param Sundari was officially announced last year with character posters of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor as well as a motion poster of the duo. The caption mentioned, “North ka swag, South ki grace—two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

The cross-cultural romance will arrive in cinemas on July 25, 2025.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani has been busy with the YRF Spy Universe movie War 2. Co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the film is scheduled to release in theaters on August 14, 2025.