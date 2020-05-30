After Zaira Wasim quits Twitter, Instagram, netizens defend her on social media and trend ‘Stand With Zaira’

Zaira Wasim was brutally trolled after she tweeted about the locust attack with a mention of a verse from the Quran.

Zaira Wasim is one of the actresses in Bollywood who often makes the headlines for her speaking her heart out on social media. However, the former actress recently sparked a controversy after she made a tweet regarding the recent locusts attacks. The Dangal actress had quoted a verse from the holy Quran and tweeted, “So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133.”

Her tweet made her the target of trolls as Zara was called out for being insensitive towards people and their loss. After being brutally trolled, the young actress went on to quit all her social media accounts including Twitter and Instagram. Now a day after Zara left social media, a section of Twitterati are seen defending the Secret Superstar actress and have trended #StandWithZaira on micro-blogging site Twitter. One of the Twitter user wrote, “#ZairaWasim What did she done now..I mean she just wrote a verse from her religious book. Please don't hate her.”

Another Twitterati called Zaira’s post as her right for freedom of speech, while one of user wrote, “if simply quoting a verse from the qur'an can get you so much hate, then so be it. i #StandWithZaira. sharing your beliefs on your personal social media space shouldn't be something problematic. #StandWithZairaWasim.” “This is a verse of quran chapter 7:133. I don't understand what's wrong if we share this. Why people are not allowing to share or quote from a holy book. #ZairaWasim #standwithzairawasim,” wrote another Twitter user.

Take a look at tweets defending Zaira Wasim:

#ZairaWasim

What did she done now..I mean she just wrote a verse from her religious book.

Please dont hate her. pic.twitter.com/NHUCt1UW74 — (@pradverse) May 30, 2020

if simply quoting a verse from the qur'an can get you so much hate, then so be it. i #StandWithZaira. sharing your beliefs on your personal social media space shouldn't be something problematic. #StandWithZairaWasim pic.twitter.com/iHiivx0gi8 — (@juvified) May 30, 2020

This is a verse of quran chapter 7:133. I don't understand what's wrong if we share this. Why people are not allowing to share or quote from a holy book. #ZairaWasim #standwithzairawasim pic.twitter.com/jj07flV6sd — Pilakkal (@GPilakkal) May 30, 2020

Freedom of speech she hasn't committed a crime in fact she has brought into light the words of God for disbelievers I support and love #ZairaWasim — RukhsarSajjad (@sajjad_rukhsar) May 30, 2020

People forgot that India is an indepenďent country. We have the freedom to speech. #StandWithZaira #ZairaWasim pic.twitter.com/5N5F6iltec — Parbaj Laskar (@laskarparbaj_18) May 30, 2020

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×