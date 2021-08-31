Agastya Nanda: As Big B's grandson is set for his debut, here's all you need to know about him

Agastya Nanda may not be a big name yet but he might soon become a sensation. The young star-kid has always distanced himself from social media but the recent announcement about his possible debut has got all our eyes hooked on this young lad from the Bachchan family. Earlier last week it was reported that Agastya might make his Bollywood debut in a Zoya Akhtar movie along with Boney Kapoor’s daughter and ’s daughter . Later, when the pics of Agastya and Khushi walking out of Zoya’s office came out it seems like the launch is not far.

We have always seen Agastya’s pictures on either his uncle Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram feed or his sister ’s feed. But not much is known about him as an individual. And now that he is all set to make a debut in Bollywood, we are sure that you might love to know more about Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson.

As you already know, Agastya Nanda is the son of Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Even though Agastya’s sister and mother stay in the limelight quite often, Agastya manages to dodge the limelight. Born in November 2000, Agastya graduated from Seven Oaks School, London.

Although reports of Agastya Nanda making his acting debut is making the rounds, but as per reports in Deccan Chronicle, it is said that the star-kids inclination is more towards filmmaking and direction.

He had also made a short film with a couple of his friends some years back. Agastya not only scripted and directed it but also composed the background music for it.

Not many know that Agastya Nanda is related to the Kapoor family. His father, Nikhil Nanda is the great-grandson of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor from his father’s side. This makes Agastya related to two of the biggest families of Bollywood, Bachchan’s and Kapoor’s.

Recently, Navya had shared a picture of Agastya Nanda on her page and we felt that the young lad has a striking resemblance to his uncle Abhishek Bachchan.

We know that fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of this Zoya Akhtar film based on Arcvhies comics that might see Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan making their debut with.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zoya Akhtar to launch Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda with Suhana Khan & Khushi Kapoor