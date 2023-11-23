Agastya Nanda celebrates his birthday with Suhana Khan, The Archies co-star Mihir Ahuja, others-WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda is celebrating his 23rd birthday today, and wishes for The Archies star have been pouring in on social media. Now, we have come across a video from Agastya’s birthday celebration, in which he is seen cutting the cake. His The Archies co-stars Suhana Khan, and Mihir Ahuja were also present for the celebration.

Inside Agastya Nanda’s birthday celebration with The Archies co-stars Suhana Khan, Mihir Ahuja

A few hours ago, Mihir Ahuja took to his Instagram account to post some pictures with his The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda, on the latter’s birthday. The first two pictures are selfies featuring Mihir and Agastya and seem to be from the birthday celebration. Meanwhile, Mihir has also shared a video on the third slide that gives a glimpse of Agastya’s birthday celebration with him, Suhana Khan, and others.

In the video, Agastya is seen cutting the birthday cake, while Suhana stands next to him and claps for him. While nobody else is visible, many people can be heard singing the birthday song for him. Agastya is seen dressed in a black tee with denim jeans, while Suhana also twinned with him and wore a black high-neck outfit. She left her hair open and looked incredibly happy as she celebrated Agastya's birthday.

The last picture shared by Mihir Ahuja shows a huge screen with ‘Happy Birthday’ written over it. Sharing the pictures and video from Agastya’s birthday celebration, Mihir Ahuja wrote in the caption, “Wish you a very happy birthday Agastya !! Jughead loves you. I love you even more. May this year bring you lots of success and happiness. My forever Archie..keep VaVaVooomingg through the life.”

The Archies cast was recently in Delhi to promote their film, and videos of their live performance to Va Va Voom at a college auditorium went viral on Instagram.

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda's birthday posts for Agastya

Meanwhile, Agastya’s mom Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram account to share his adorable childhood picture. She wished him a happy birthday, and wrote, “Happy 23-23-23 son ~ may your brave heart take you on the best adventures, may those adventures serve you well & May you never forget how loved and valued you are.”

Agastya’s sister Navya Nanda also shared lovely pictures with Agastya, and wrote, “Happy birthday to my morning alarm, part time therapist, full time irritant & the newest hero in town. May every year, but especially this one, be yours Junior!”

