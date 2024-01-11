Agastya Nanda makes Instagram debut; Gauri Khan sends hugs, Suhana Khan follows The Archies co-star
The Archies actor Agastya Nanda has finally joined Instagram and posted a stunning picture of himself. His sister, mother, and others gave him a warm welcome.
After the release of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, a fresh batch of actors has entered the Bollywood scene. Suhana Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Khushi Kapoor - Boney Kapoor's daughter, and Agastya Nanda - Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, all made their debut in this film.
While Suhana and Khushi were already active on Instagram, providing fans with daily updates about their lives, Agastya was not. However, there's finally some exciting news for all the Agastya fans out there. The star kid has finally joined Instagram and made his debut on the platform.
Agastya Nanda is now on Instagram
The actor from The Archies has just made a dashing debut on Instagram. He kicked things off by sharing a photo of himself as his very first post, and it's already causing a frenzy online. In the picture, we can see Agastya Nanda sitting on the floor wearing simple attire. He looks dapper in a plain brown tee that he has paired with beige-colored pants. The expression on his face has melted the hearts of numerous admirers.
The moment he shared this picture, Gauri Khan took to the comments section and wrote ‘big hug’. His sister Navya Nanda also too took to the comments section and wrote ‘welcome’. His The Archies co-stars Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan are amongst his almost 3K followers.
Check out the post:
Agastya Nanda to play lead in Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis
According to reports, Sriram Raghavan has cast Agastya Nanda as Arun Khetarpal in the movie, while Dharmendra will portray his father, M L Khetarpal. Pinkvilla recently revealed that Agastya will begin filming for Ekkis in January 2024. The young actor has diligently attended acting workshops with Sriram and received specialized training from acting coaches to refine his body language and embody the character of India's revered war hero, Arun Khetarpal.
