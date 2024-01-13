Agastya Nanda says he doesn't see Amitabh Bachchan as superstar; reveals his 'biggest grounding factor'

Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar's coming-of-age period drama The Archies. The film, also starring Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor, met with mixed critical response. In a recent interview, Nanda spoke about it and also revealed that he does not see his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan as a superstar.

Agastya Nanda talks about Amitabh Bachchan

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Agastya Nanda spoke about how his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's success keeps him grounded. He said, “He has achieved so much, but weirdly, I don’t see him as Amitabh Bachchan the superstar. I genuinely see him as my nana. No matter how many fans come and mob him, I always see him as my nana" Trying to explain the reason, the actor said: It’s just a weird thing."

He also said how his mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda keeps him in check. "My mom is the biggest grounding factor, not even my granddad. It’s my mother. In every way. She will take my case. I am very under-grounded. I told my mom that these trolls have got nothing on you", he added.

Nanda said that his mother often tells him that he needs to work hard and earn his place in this world.

Agastya Nanda reminded Sriram Raghavan of young Amitabh Bachchan

In the same interview, Nanda recalled meeting director Sriram Raghavan with whom he is working on Ikkis. The actor said that it was a crazy experience. It was around the time (before The Archies) that he went around meeting people since he did not have a social media handle. Because of this, people didn't know how he looked. Nanda then met producer Dinesh Vijan at his office. Later, he met Sriram at the same location and was informed about Ikkis.

Talking about it, Nanda revealed that the respect for army after going to the regiment has increased for him. He said, “The passion and the drive to do justice to them are to the roof. I really don’t want to let them down because it’s beautiful what they do for us, and it is so selfless. It is the biggest responsibility.”

He recalled how an army officer told him to not mess (the film) up. The actor got nervous and then informed his mother that it was more intense than he expected.

About Ikkis

Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Dinesh Vijan. It stars Agastya Nanda portraying the role of Arun Khetarpal, who is the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Dharmendra is playing the role of Arun Khetarpal’s father, M L Khetarpal while Jaideep Ahlawat also has a pivotal role in it. The shooting of the film is slated to commence in January this year.

Nanda also spoke about his experience of sharing the screen space with Dharmendra and Jaideep. "They are such seniors especially when you’re opposite Dharam ji, and you’re interacting with him, it is such a surreal moment, but I hope to learn a lot. They are such great actors and great people. They welcomed me so warmly, I remember I went for Jaideep sir’s look test, and he was so warm, and he was just like looking forward to it", he revealed.

Meanwhile, The Archies was helmed by Zoya Akhtar. It was based on the namesake American comic book series and also starred Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina and Aditi Saigal among others.

