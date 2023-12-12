Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's 'comic bhookh story' The Archies gets special shoutout from Amul
Zoya Akhtar's The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda received major shoutout from Amul India. Check out!
The much-awaited Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies was released nearly a week back. The film marked the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, and others. The film has been streaming on Netflix from December 7. However, even a week after its release, the buzz around the film is at an all-time high. Now, recently popular dairy brand Amul India’s latest artwork was dedicated to the teen musical comedy film.
The Archies receives a shoutout from Amul India
Recently, popular dairy brand Amul India, in their latest graphic published an artwork featuring Archie Andrews, played by Agastya Nanda, who is seen holding a guitar in the movie The Archies. The wordplay in the graphic post grabbed everyone’s attention. The picture's title reads, "Comic bhookh story!" which is connected to The Archie comics, which serve as the basis for the movie.
The picture's wording also said, "Amul khana padenga." The post was captioned, "Amul Topical: Indian Hindi language teen musical comedy film releases!"
Take a look:
Zoya Akhtar revealed Agastya Nanda didn't want to act in The Archies
In an interview with Free Press Journal, while spilling beans on the casting for the ensemble film, Zoya Akhtar revealed that Agastya Nanda initially wasn’t keen on acting in the film. She had stated, “Everyone knew it’s an ensemble cast of seven characters. Every character has a beginning, middle, and end. They know what to accept. Agastya, Suhana, and others were all auditioned.”
She further continues, “We wanted the characters in the age group of 17 years. Agastya didn’t want to act. He is into business, but we tested him, and he came for an audition.”
About The Archies
Ever since the release of Zoya Akhtar's directorial teen musical comedy film, 'The Archies, fans have been outpouring their love and praises on the film for the songs, its storytelling, and the world that the makers have recreated.
The film induces the essence of The Archies, a classic comic book from the early 40s, the comic still found its relevance and acceptance from the audiences of today's era. Jointly produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Sharad Devarajan, and Jon Goldwater, the film was released earlier this month on December 7 on Netflix.
ALSO READ: The Archies Twitter Review: Netizens laud Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's performances; call the film 'nostalgic'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor team up for Karan Johar’s next; Shauna Gautam to direct
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’