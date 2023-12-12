Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan-Khushi Kapoor's 'comic bhookh story' The Archies gets special shoutout from Amul

The much-awaited Zoya Akhtar’s directorial The Archies was released nearly a week back. The film marked the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Mihir Ahuja, Agastya Nanda, and others. The film has been streaming on Netflix from December 7. However, even a week after its release, the buzz around the film is at an all-time high. Now, recently popular dairy brand Amul India’s latest artwork was dedicated to the teen musical comedy film.

The Archies receives a shoutout from Amul India

Recently, popular dairy brand Amul India, in their latest graphic published an artwork featuring Archie Andrews, played by Agastya Nanda, who is seen holding a guitar in the movie The Archies. The wordplay in the graphic post grabbed everyone’s attention. The picture's title reads, "Comic bhookh story!" which is connected to The Archie comics, which serve as the basis for the movie.

The picture's wording also said, "Amul khana padenga." The post was captioned, "Amul Topical: Indian Hindi language teen musical comedy film releases!"

Take a look:

Zoya Akhtar revealed Agastya Nanda didn't want to act in The Archies

In an interview with Free Press Journal, while spilling beans on the casting for the ensemble film, Zoya Akhtar revealed that Agastya Nanda initially wasn’t keen on acting in the film. She had stated, “Everyone knew it’s an ensemble cast of seven characters. Every character has a beginning, middle, and end. They know what to accept. Agastya, Suhana, and others were all auditioned.”

She further continues, “We wanted the characters in the age group of 17 years. Agastya didn’t want to act. He is into business, but we tested him, and he came for an audition.”

About The Archies

Ever since the release of Zoya Akhtar's directorial teen musical comedy film, 'The Archies, fans have been outpouring their love and praises on the film for the songs, its storytelling, and the world that the makers have recreated.

The film induces the essence of The Archies, a classic comic book from the early 40s, the comic still found its relevance and acceptance from the audiences of today's era. Jointly produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Sharad Devarajan, and Jon Goldwater, the film was released earlier this month on December 7 on Netflix.

