Agg Lagdi OUT: Rajveer Deol and Paloma Thakeria set the dance floor on fire; WATCH

Legendary actor Sunny Deol needs absolutely no introduction. He has given back-to-back hit entertaining gigs for the audience to binge on and leaves the audience glued to the screen with his astonishing performances. Seems like good acting skills run in the blood of the Deol family as now his son Rajveer Deol is set to follow in the footsteps of his father as he will make his acting debut with Dono which will hit the theaters on the 5th of October. While the film’s trailer was released earlier last month, on Friday, Dono’s song, Agg Lagdi was released and it is the next wedding song of the year as the actors groove to the beats of the song in the music video.

Dono's song Agg Lagdi releases, set to become the next famous wedding song

Showcasing a haldi sequence from a wedding, actors Rajveer and Paloma Thakeria grooved to the beats of Agg Lagdi from the movie Dono in the music video. Notably, the actors’ dancing skills actually seem to be ‘on fire’. Sung by Siddharth Mahadevan and Lisa Mishra, the lyrics of the song have been penned by the supremely talented Irshad Kamil. While the music has been given by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, it has been produced by DAWgeek.

Fans react as Karan Deol shares Agg Lagdi’s release post

On Friday, Rajveer Deol’s brother Karan Deol took to Instagram and shared the official announcement post of the release of the song Agg Lagdi from Dono. Karan captioned the post, “Its time to set the dance floor on fire! #AggLagdi #SongOutNow. Directed by @avnish.barjatya Starring @the_rajveer_deol @palomadhillon Music @shankarehsaanloy | Lyrics @kamil_irshad_official | DOP @chirucam | Choreography @vijayganguly | Vocals @siddharth.mahadevan @lisamishramusic @kanikkakapur @rohankhurana7 @adiinandaa @manikpapneja @poojan_chhabra.”

Seems like Agg Lagdi is ready to set the floor on fire as Karan’s comment section became jam-packed with a heap of comments. While a fan said, “Suppppprrrrrrbbbbb dad k baad beta agg lgane ko tayar (After father, the son is set to set the stage on fire)” another fan said, “Outstanding. bst wishes.”

About Dono

Set to release on the 5th of October, the movie will mark the acting debut of Rajveer Deol. Helmed by Avnish Barjatya, the romantic film will make the audience experience the journey of “two strangers” journey to “one destination”. Notably, the movie will also mark Rajshri Productions’ first attempt at making a love story.

