As Agneepath clocks 10 years, Hrithik Roshan relives his journey as Vijay and remembers Rishi Kapoor

It has been ten years since Agneepath was released. The Hrithik Roshan starrer was one of the best of its time, perfectly capturing a revenge saga. Today, Hrithik took to his Instagram to share a beautiful clip of the movie and relived his Agneepath journey all over again. He thanked the entire team and even remembered late actor Rishi Kapoor. The sentimental post absolutely moved us. As Hrithik shared the post, fans from all over poured their love.

Hrithik penned down a super emotional message with the clip. He wrote, '10 years already... The thought alone has me reliving the anxiety & towering responsibility I felt being a part of Agneepath remake. A big Thank you to everyone who gave a chance to my version of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan. My love to the talented Karan Malhotra, the wonderful team at Dharma under the guidance of Karan johar, my dearest priyanka chopra, Sanjay dutt Sir & the brilliant cast + crew. Sharing screen with Rishi uncle will always be a milestone in my career.'

Check Hrithik's post:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. He will next feature in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan.

