Agneepath fame Resham Arora opens up on financial struggle & health issues, says ‘I’m broke & in need of work’

As the COVID-19 pandemic hit India, the entire commercial sector came to a standstill. The entertainment industry was also largely affected due to the outbreak of the contagious virus resulting in low workflow. As a result, many actors were unemployed for several months. Now, after relaxations provided to the film fraternity, actors have begun to find a footing in the industry once again. However, a few of them are still struggling financially. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Agneepath fame Resham Arora shared his ordeal revealing that he is in serious need of financial help.

Sharing his ordeal, Resham said, “There is absolutely no work for me. This has been the state ever since the lockdown began. While people say 'things are opening up now', I still don't see sufficient work opportunities available.” Further in the interaction, the 71-year-old star added that his health has been deteriorating consistently. From blurred vision to hindered body movements, the veteran actor has faced umpteen health consequences in the past. Resham explained the tragic series of events that resulted in him being broke.

The senior actor shared, “I fell off a train a couple of years ago, and then was bitten in the leg by some strange insect at a shoot for Ashwini Dheer's show 'Chidiya Ghar', which hindered my movement for some time. Being in a precarious condition, tragedy further struck me when my wife's eyesight started deteriorating; she contracted acute glaucoma. I am seriously in need of work. CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) has helped me a bit but that's definitely not enough to keep us in good condition. I am broke. I need financial aid." On the work front, the actor has essayed brief roles in movies like Agneepath and Khuda Gawah.

ALSO READ: Himani Shivpuri on financial issues actors face in pandemic: Its tough as there's no provident fund for us