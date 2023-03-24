Agsy’s track ‘I Wanna Know’ drives inspiration from her real-life break-up story of a 5-year long relationship

Someone has rightly said, “Where words fail, music speaks.” It is really difficult to imagine our lives without music and indeed, music is the medicine of the mind. It is said that behind every favourite song, there is an untold story and we bet Agsy’s upcoming track ‘I Wanna Know’ will unfold a chapter of her life in front of you that you must have never heard of. The popular rapper, singer, songwriter, and TV personality Agsy is geared up for her track ‘I Wanna Know’ which is a commercial heartbreak hip-hop number and we bet it is going to connect with all those out there who have ever been involved in this emotional roller coaster ride of life.

Agsy’s new track ‘I Wanna Know’

Talking about the inspiration behind this song, Agsy opened her heart out about her 5-year-long relationship that did not have a happy ending. We could feel the pain in her voice when she admitted that even though she still loves the guy, she had to break up with him due to certain disparities. Agsy further revealed that she has infused catchy pop melodies with the rhythm-based lyricism of hip-hop in I Wanna Know. The USP of this song is that it taps into the feeling of past love, emotional hurt, new beginnings and redemption with upbeat percussion and emotional cello. And we are sure that for all of you who have ever had to face such a difficult situation in your lives, this song will prove to be your companion and make you wonder, ‘why do some people leave even if you give them your all?’

Agsy’s work front

Agsy was born in Faridabad, Haryana, and is a self-made artist whose music resonates with the youth. She can rap in several languages which include English, Hindi, Punjabi, and Haryanvi. Agsy is the only female rapper who got a direct entry into the 'TOP 15' in MTV Hustle S1 and is now pioneering in various sub-genres of hip hop like Reggae, Drill, Horrorcore, New Wave, Old School, etc and also commercial music. To add to her accomplishments, she has worked with brands like BCCI, TVF, Lakme Fashion Week, RedBull, Flipkart, Samsun, KFC, C&C, Official Worl Cup Anthem with Red FM etc. She has also worked with artists like Shah Rule, GD 47, Harjas, Deep Kalsi, Muhfaad, Sikander Kahlon, Rap Demon, Rob C, and Karan Kanchan to name a few. She also gave the background score in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo movie.

Agsy was also behind the beautiful anthem of the Women’s Premier League along with legends like Shankar Mahadevan, Prasoon Joshi, Neeti Mohan, and Akriti Kakar. Adding more to her achievements let us highlight her debut EP ‘Rap Goddess’. This features Shah Rule, GD 47 and Harjas Harjaayi. Her next track from the EP is with MTV Hustle S1’s winner, M Zee Bella. Her upcoming projects too have been teased with Honey Singh and Shekhar Ravijiani and we bet fans cannot wait for them.

Agsy is an inspiration for all those females who wish to make a name for themselves in the rap world. Today, she has become a household name and with a vision to go global, we are sure that she is going to go places. Agsy has become the female face of rappers and has paved the path for many upcoming femcees in Desi Hip Hop.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kiara Advani to perform at opening ceremony of the first-ever Women's Premiere League 2023