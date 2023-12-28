Ahan Shetty and Sajid Nadiadwala to begin shooting for new movie next month? Here's what we know

Ahan Shetty, the son of Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, is celebrating his 28th birthday today. Ahan marked his acting debut in 2021 with the romantic action drama film Tadap, opposite Tara Sutaria, which was directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, it seems that the actor-producer duo is gearing up for another collaboration, with a new project set to commence filming next month.

Sajid Nadiadwala drops hint of working with Ahan Shetty on actor’s birthday

As Ahan Shetty turned a year older on Thursday, December 28, warm wishes poured in from friends and family. Notably, Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, shared a special post for Ahan.

The post featured a picture of Ahan with Sajid, and the caption conveyed heartfelt birthday wishes, stating, “Dearest @ahan.shetty, Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. We’re incredibly excited and can’t wait for you to unwrap our gift of love next month. So, as we start another journey to achieve one more movie milestone together, let the celebrations begin #SajidNadiadwala @wardakhannadiadwala.”

The caption hints at the beginning of a new movie project between the two, set to kick off next month.

Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s wishes for Ahan Shetty’s birthday

Suniel Shetty shared a stylish picture of his son from a scenic location, expressing heartfelt sentiments in a note on Instagram. He wrote, “A lot of friends see my reflection in you Ahan but what i see in you son is the man I always wanted to become … Happy birthday babu … love you with all my heart !!”

Ahan's sister, Athiya Shetty, dropped a picture of the two from her wedding and an adorable childhood photo. In her caption, she wished him, saying, “Happy birthday to the best brother, best friend and best human. You deserve every bit of happiness and unlimited laddoos. Love you, fool.”

Ahan's brother-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture with the birthday boy. He expressed his wishes, saying, “Happy birthday @ahan.shetty, so happy to have a brother like you in my life. always got your back.”

