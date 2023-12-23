Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff break up after 11 years of dating: Report

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty was said to be in a relationship with long-time girlfriend Tania Shroff for several years. The duo was also often spotted showering each other with love in public at various instances.

However, if reports on the internet are to be believed, Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff have now parted ways and they broke up approximately a month and a half ago. Read on to get more details.

Have Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff parted ways after an eleven-year-old relationship?

A report by ETimes recently spilled the beans, providing the latest updates on Ahan and Tania’s relationship. It states that the duo has split now for reasons best known to them. Reportedly, they broke up more than a month back and a close friend of the couple confirmed their split to the news portal.

“It’s the end of an eleven-year-old relationship. They broke up last month or so. They are currently single and trying to move on,” the news agency quoted the source saying. Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff were childhood sweethearts and went to the same school, adds the report.

More about Tania Shroff and Ahan Shetty’s relationship

The two had been in a committed relationship for a considerable amount of time. Notably, Shroff had been a constant support for Ahan, and was seen attending the premiere of his debut film Tadap. Additionally, she accompanied him to his shoot locations and they went on several adventurous holidays together, frequently sharing pictures of their travels on social media.

They were also seen hanging out in public spots, and rumors were circulating last year that they would tie the knot soon. But, it was all just gossip as our exclusive report revealed the truth and debunked those rumors.

Ahan Shetty’s spokesperson had exclusively spoken to Pinkvilla earlier and had rubbished all such claims. The actor’s representative had suggested that the news speculations were rumors and back then, he was gearing up for the release of his new project.

Notably, their social media accounts acted as evidence for their PDA and reflected the strong bond that the duo shared. The foundation of their relationship turned immensely sturdy with time and the duo also got a go-ahead from their families. In an old interview, Ahan Shetty’s father and legendary actor Suniel Shetty had revealed that he is aware of Ahan’s relationship and he is completely fine with it too.

Earlier this year, the duo stole the limelight at Sofia Richie-Elliot Grainge’s dreamy wedding in France, pictures of which were shared by Shroff on her Instagram account. Notably, the photographs had also caught the eyeballs of Ahan Shetty’s sister and actress Athiya Shetty as she had dropped a red heart emoticon in the comment section of the post.

It appears that Tania and Athiya had formed a strong connection, as they were often seen engaging in affectionate conversations. Interestingly, when Ahan posted pictures of Athiya's wedding with cricketer KL Rahul, Tania promptly reacted by leaving a teary-eyed emoji in the comments. Even Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, who are married, expressed their love by sharing heart emojis.

