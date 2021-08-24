Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer ‘Tadap’ to hit the theatres on THIS date

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has been gearing up for his Bollywood debut for a while now, and it looks like the day has finally come. The Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria starrer Tadap will soon hit the theatres on December 3 2021. Taking to their Instagram handle, Fox Star Hindi shared this great news with fans, and we are sure that everyone is eagerly waiting to watch Suniel Shetty's son on the silver screen.

Bollywood has slowly and steadily started taking the leap to release their films in the theatre. The trend that started with his film Bell Bottom seems to have been continued with 's Thalaivi and now Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap. This indeed will be a big start for the star kid as he is all set to join his father and sister Athiya Shetty in the Bollywood industry. Sharing this news on their Twitter handle, Fox Star Studios wrote, “Witness this magic on the big screen #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap – An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021 Directed by @MilanLuthria.”

Take a look:

The poster of Tadap featuring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria was released a few months back, and fans loved it. The poster not only got praises from the fans but also got sweet shout-outs from his near and dear ones. Not to forget, and had introduced Ahan on their respective social media handles and hailed the poster.

Talking about Tadap, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit RX100. How excited are you to watch this Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty starrer?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Suniel Shetty in talks for a key role in Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Ashwatthama