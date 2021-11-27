Ahan Shetty drops intense photo with Indian skipper Virat Kohli; We wonder scene kya hai?

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tadap alongside Student of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria. The makers of the films are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for his premiere. Amid this, on Friday night, Ahan Shetty dropped an intense photo with cricketer Virat Kohli and it has surely taken social media by storm.

The picture sees both Ahan and Virat ready for a fight while the thunder emoticon on the top only accentuates their intense photo. It is yet unclear if the two just bumped into each other or have collaborated together for a project. However, it is sure that the new photo has surely left their fans baffled. In the picture, Ahan whose only back is visible in the photo has donned a white t-shirt which is paired with beige trousers. On the other hand, the Indian skipper Virat Kohli can be seen giving a deadly stare to the former in blue shorts which is matched with a black hoodie. Check out the viral photo below:

Speaking of Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, it is an upcoming romantic action flick. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 released Telugu film RX 100. The principal photography of the film began back in April 2019, however, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several production delays. Now, the romantic-action movie is all set to release theatrically on December 3.

Talking of Virat Kohli, the cricket powerhouse recently hit the headlines for dropping a sweet comment on his wife Anushka Sharma’s latest Instagram post. The Sui Dhaaga star recently shared a slew of sun-kissed photos on her social media handle. Donning a stunning black dress, Anushka Sharma began her weekend soaking up the sunshine.

