Ahan Shetty is following in footsteps of dad Suniel Shetty; Here are 4 similarities that make us feel so

Suniel Shetty is one actor who has been winning hearts ever since he made his debut on the silver screen. Be it action, comedy or romance, he has excelled in every genre and we have to admit that when it comes to fitness at this age, he can give any young Bollywood star a toss for their money. The Dhadkan star still holds that charm and aura to impress his fans and maybe that is one of the biggest reasons that fans still want to see him back on the silver screen. Well, to keep his legacy going, we have his son Ahan Shetty who is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria. With what we have seen of Ahan in the trailer, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that he is a replica of his superstar dad.

So, just a day before Ahan Shetty charms you all with his acting skills on the silver screen, we are here to list down the similarities that the star kid possesses with his dad Suniel Shetty on-screen.

A lover boy & action hero image in the debut film

If you have seen the trailer of Tadap, you know that Ahan Shetty plays a lover boy to Tara Sutaria in the film. We can see his intense love and at the same time, we can see his jilted lover side too. Talking about Suniel Shetty’s debut film, it was with late actress Divya Bharti. In the film titled Balwaan, Suniel too played a lover boy. With Tadap, Ahan will be portrayed as an action hero as well just like his dad Suniel Shetty who became an overnight macho star with Balwaan.

Replica of dad in looks

The first time when we saw Ahan in the trailer of Tadap, he looked exactly like a replica of his dad Suniel. From his walking style to his dialogue delivery, a lot is common between the father and the son.

Chiseled body like dad

The trailer of Tadap begins with a scene where Ahan Shetty is shirtless. Indeed he is a sight to watch with his chiselled body. Well, even Suniel Shetty in his young days was a fitness freak and girls went gaga about him.

Dancing style

If you observe carefully, both Ahan Shetty and Suniel Shetty possess a very different and unique style of dancing. Guess being a great dancer runs in the genes.

