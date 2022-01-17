Ahan Shetty & girlfriend Tania Shroff twin up in black for their dinner date; PHOTOS

Ahan Shetty may just be one movie old in Bollywood, but the star kid sure has become paparazzi’s one of the most favourite actors to click. His debut film Tadap performed well at the box office and fans loved his performance. Ahan was praised for his acting skills and many even said that he was just like his father Suniel Shetty in the film. The actor has always been vocal about his relationship with Tania Shroff. In fact, Tania had even attended the premiere of her boyfriend Ahan’s movie Tadap with the entire Shetty family. Well, the couple were spotted in the city even today as they stepped out of a restaurant after their dinner date.

In the pictures, we can see Ahan Shetty dressed in all-black attire. He was wearing a black tee over black denim. The actor wore a black mask to cover his face and completed his look with white sports shoes. Talking about Tania Shroff, she too could be seen twinning with her boyfriend in black attire. She wore black pants over a black tube top and layered it with an oversized brown shirt that had a cartoon made on one side. She completed her look with black and white sneakers and tied her hair in a bun.

Take a look:

On the work front, the buzz is, Ahan Shetty has come on board Aashiqui 3. Talking about the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla he said, “There’s a lot that has come my way in the last month. I think the second film is always very important. The first film always chooses you, but the second one is chosen by you. There will be a few announcements in the next two months. All I can say is, I have a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, which I am very excited about.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty on Tadap, upcoming films & more: ‘Don’t want to be typecast as an action hero’