Ahan Shetty on his Tadap character being compared to Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh: I’ll take it as a compliment

Ahan Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tadap alongside Student of the Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria. The makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to brace audiences for the film’s release. Amid this in a recent interaction, Ahan Shetty candidly spoke about the comparisons being drawn between his character and Kabir Singh.

Although the plot of the film remains unknown, Ahan Shetty’s character is touted to turn violent at times. Speaking of which, in a chat with India Today, when asked if the actor is worried about the probability that Tadap might face backlash for the lead character’s violent nature just like Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, Ahan Shetty cleared that he isn’t tensed about it. According to him, if comparisons might be drawn between him and Shahid’s character then he will happily accept it all as a compliment.

Ahan Shetty believes that such type of comparison would only mean that the debutant has done a good job with his role. The lead actor concluded his answer by stating that everyone’s entitled to have an opinion of their own and Shetty tends to respect that. He said, “If there are comparisons between my character and Shahid sir’s Kabir Singh, I’ll take it as a compliment. I’m not worried, actually. It would mean I’ve done a good job. Everyone has an opinion, and we need to respect that.”

Speaking of Tadap, directed by Milan Luthria, it is an upcoming romantic action flick. Bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap is the remake of the 2018 released Telugu film RX 100. The principal photography of the film began back in April 2019, however, the COVID-19 lockdown resulted in several production delays. Now, the romantic-action movie is all set to release theatrically on December 3.

