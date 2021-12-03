Ahan Shetty opens up on equation with Aryan Khan since childhood; Reveals Tiger Shroff is his ‘inspiration’

Today, December 3 is the day when another star kid is stepping into the industry and taking a superstar’s legacy ahead. Yes! You have guessed it right. We are talking about Ahan Shetty who will be making his big debut opposite Tara Sutaria in Tadap today. Well, the film has already been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. It is generally observed that star kids are friends amongst themselves but Ahan recently in an interview revealed that he has started making friends in the industry only recently. But, one star kid that he has known since his childhood was Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ahan Shetty was asked to name his Bollywood friends. Ahan replied, “Even though dad is in the industry, we never really grew up in this environment. Also, we lived in South Bombay, I was in the American School of Bombay. Dad also has a lot of friends and gets immense respect from them. But we were never like a Bollywood family.” He also said, “I think only recently, I have made a few friends, you know, Ranbir Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Bunty Ahluwalia, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, all of them. But I have also known Aryan Khan since I was a kid. I was in the American School of Bombay, he was in the Ambani School. We used to meet on the field outside.” He added that Aryan is a good footballer.

Revealing further about his industry friends Suniel Shetty’s son said that he was in the same school as Tiger Shroff. Ahan said that he used to see Tiger perform and that he was always an inspiration. He further added that Tiger has set the bar quite high in the industry in both action and dance and that he really looks up to Tiger.

