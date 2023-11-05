Ahan Shetty pens emotional birthday note for sister Athiya Shetty; actress asks ‘Are you ok?’

Athiya Shetty is ringing in her 31st birthday today, and the occasion has been marked by an outpouring of love and wishes from family, friends, and colleagues. Ahan Shetty, Athiya's brother, crafted a special post, expressing his gratitude for her unwavering support. In response, the caring birthday girl, Athiya, playfully asked if her brother was okay.

Ahan Shetty’s special birthday wish for Athiya Shetty

On Sunday, November 5, Athiya Shetty celebrated her 31st birthday, and her dear brother Ahan Shetty conveyed a heartfelt wish for her. Alongside a photo from Athiya's wedding festivities earlier this year, Ahan penned a touching caption, saying, “Happy birthday Athiya. I wish you so much love and happiness now and forever. You’ve been by my side since day one and have always stood by me through some of the toughest times in my life. I can’t even express just how much your love and care truly means to me.”

Have a look!

Athiya was clearly touched by Ahan's heartwarming post, expressing her affection in the comments with, “Love you, see you in 10.” Witnessing her brother's emotional message, she also playfully inquired, “Are you ok?????????.”

The bond between Ahan and Athiya shines through, evident in their recent appearance at the World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka. The sibling duo was spotted in the stands, wholeheartedly cheering for the team and, notably, for Athiya's husband, cricketer KL Rahul.

Mana Shetty wishes Athiya Shetty with a heartwarming picture

Athiya Shetty's mother, Mana Shetty, took a trip down memory lane on Athiya's birthday, sharing an adorable throwback picture from her childhood. In the heartwarming image, young Athiya was seen cuddling in her mother's arms and pointing at something. The caption on the post read, “Happy birthday to my sunshine, you complete me (red heart emoji) hope you choose me in every lifetime (nazar amulet, black heart emoji).”

Athiya Shetty also received heartfelt birthday wishes from her father Suniel Shetty, along with warm greetings from Bollywood stars like Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and many others.

