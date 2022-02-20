Ahan Shetty, Ranveer Singh’s mom Anju Bhavnani grace Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards; PICS

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards is back again this year and the star-studded ceremony was organised with the attendance of glamorous celebrities on Sunday evening. Actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty arrived looked handsome in a formal suit. He chose a white shirt with black trousers. Ahan completed his look with a black blazer. The actor looked dapper as he posed for the cameras. Superstar Ranveer Singh’s mom Anju Bhavnani too graced the prestigious event. She looked beautiful in a suit set.

Actor-director Satish Kaushik who is known for his comic roles in the ‘90s also attended the event. He was honoured with the Best Actor in Supporting Role for the 2021 film Kaagaz. He showed off his prestigious trophy to the cameras as well. Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma also marked his presence in the event. He was seen wearing a formal suit and also smiled for the shutterbugs. To note, actress Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dasani also came for the ceremony. Nonetheless to say, he looked handsome as he posed for the cameras. Actors Shaheer Sheikh, Rohit Roy and Rannvijay Singha too attended the award ceremony.

To note, Aayush Sharma received the award for Best Actor in Negative Role for his movie Antim: The Final Truth. Abhimanyu Dasani was honoured with the award of People’s Choice Best Actor. Also, Ranveer Singh has received the award for Best Actor for the film 83.

Earlier, PTI had reported that Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 will celebrate the opulence of Indian Cinema and will celebrate 75 years of Independence or Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

