Ahan Shetty REVEALS he doesn’t want his dad Suniel Shetty to produce his films: I don't want the line…

Ahan Shetty had entered the film industry with the 2021 film Tadap. And, he might just be a film old but he made quite an impressive mark with his debut performance. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan had shared the screen space with Tara Sutaria in the action-packed film. Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100. Recently, in a talk with Hindustan Times, Ahan revealed that he does not want his father Suniel Shetty to produce his movies in the initial years of his career.

While talking to the news portal, Ahan said, “I don’t think I would want to put that kind of pressure on my father. I feel that when you are working with family, you tend to lose that sense of professionalism because you want to do everything right by them and agree with them. I don’t want the line between relationships and professional life to get blurred.”

However, he further said that he would love to collaborate with his father in the future. “At this moment it’s best that my family doesn’t get involved in what I’m doing,” Ahan concluded.

Meanwhile talking about the professional front, the buzz is that Ahan Shetty has come on board for Aashiqui 3. Talking about the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla he said, “There’s a lot that has come my way in the last month. I think the second film is always very important. The first film always chooses you, but the second one is chosen by you. There will be a few announcements in the next two months. All I can say is, I have a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, which I am very excited about.”

ALSO READ: INTERVIEW: Ahan Shetty on Tadap, next with Sajid Nadiadwala & more: ‘Definitely want to be known as a star’