Ahan Shetty says he doesn’t ‘worry about being typecast as an action hero’: Want to listen to my heart

Ahan Shetty might just be a film old in Bollywood but the young actor has made quite an impressive mark with his debut performance. Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan entered showbiz with his action-packed act in the recently released film, Tadap, where he shared screen space with Tara Sutaria. Directed by Milan Luthria, Tadap is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film RX100. In a recent chat with a leading news website, Ahan shared his views and thoughts on being typecast as an action hero after his performance in his first film.

Speaking to IndiaToday.in, Ahan expressed that he doesn’t worry about being typecast as an action hero. He stated that instead of doing the films that people want him to do, he would rather listen to his heart. Ahan said, “You know I can't make sure of that, people may typecast me but I want to do the type of cinemas that I want to do. I don’t want to do the cinemas that people think I should do. I just want to listen to my heart and close people around me and do the kind of work that I want to do. I don’t really worry too much about being typecast as an action hero or anything like that. If I can show my work, it should not be a problem."

Apart from this Ahan also revealed that he does not watch horror films, and does not understand ‘that kind of cinema’. Although the actor clarified that it’s not like he does not want to be a part of horror films, he maintained that he does not see himself doing them right now in his career.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ahan revealed his future plans. He said, “There are films in the pipeline and will be announced soon. I do have a four-film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala and I am very excited for another collaboration with him soon. We have been very excited about our next film.”

