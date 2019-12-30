Ahan Shetty spends time with girlfriend Tania Shroff on a romantic getaway in Machu Picchu; See pic

Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff who love to travel and explore new places are recently having a gala time at the mountain tops of Peru, where they went about exploring the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu.

2019 witnessed many newcomers like Tara Sutariia, Ananya Panday, Meezan Jaffrey and much more. And now Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty’s will be making their grand entry into Bollywood next year. He will be making his debut with the movie Tadap in which he will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria. The star cast of Tadap had recently wrapped up their first outdoor shooting schedule in Mussoorie. Ahan had shared a video from the sets on his Instagram handle in which he expressed his excitement about the same.

Besides his debut, Ahan also created a buzz after going public with his girlfriend Tania Shroff. The two have been posting some amazing pictures and videos with each other. The couple who loves to travel and explore new places is recently having a gala time at the mountain tops of Peru, where they went about exploring the ancient ruins of Machu Picchu. Tania has posted a picture of her with Ahan with no caption. In the picture, Tania is donning a black and grey sports bra with black coloured track pants, on the other hand, Ahan is donning a white full sleeve t-shirt and black joggers.

Check out Tania Shroff's post here:

As soon as Tania posted the picture, boyfriend Ahan was the first one to comment it with a heart. Talking about the movie Tadap, it has been directed by Milan Luthria who is accredited with making some amazing movies. Tadap happens to be the remake of the 2018 Telugu action drama movie titled RX 100. The filming began on 6 August 2019 in Mumbai.

