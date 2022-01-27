Ahan Shetty on wedding rumours: ‘When I feel like I need to say something, I’m not going to hide it’

A few days back, several reports were doing rounds on the internet claiming that Ahan Shetty is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend Tania Shroff. Now, in a new interview, Ahan Shetty commented on the same and revealed that there’s no truth to the story.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said that right now his focus is on his work, and he is working towards his second film. “When I feel like I need to say something about my personal life, I’m not going to hide it,” he added.

When asked if the rumours bothered him, Ahan said, “No, because it’s something I brought into the light. I don’t hide anything from anyone; I’ve been very honest. Having said that, sometimes, it’s not fair that such articles come out, but you can’t really control that.”

The actor further added that the speculative news items never affect his equation with Tania. He said they both understand each other and if a third person says something that affects them, then they’ve to question the relationship, which they never have.

The recent buzz is that Ahan Shetty has come on board for Aashiqui 3. Talking about the same, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Ahan had said, “There’s a lot that has come my way in the last month. I think the second film is always very important. The first film always chooses you, but the second one is chosen by you. There will be a few announcements in the next two months. All I can say is, I have a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, which I am very excited about.”

Also Read: Ahan Shetty recalls receiving an appreciation call from Rakesh Roshan for debut film Tadap

