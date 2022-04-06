Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor's reception invitation card appears online

Though Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have remained tight-lipped about their wedding, the buzz is that Ranbir and Alia are all set to get married between April 13 and 18. The lovebirds have been dating for a while, and are now ready for the next step in a relationship. Amid their wedding reports, Ranbir’s parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor's wedding reception card has gone viral on the internet.

Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor exchanged wedding vows in the year 1980 at RK Studios. They hosted their wedding reception on January 23, 1980, for their friends and family members. The text on their reception invite read, "Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980."

Coming back to Ranbir and Alia’s wedding, details of the actor’s bachelor party to their guest list are out now. Their wedding guest list includes celebrities like Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Zoya Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and more.

Earlier today, Pinkvilla revealed that Ranbir Kapoor and the family's Mehendi function will take place on the 13th of April at RK House. Our well-known source informed us that Alia will marry Ranbir Kapoor on April 15th, 2022. They will tie the knot in a Punjabi tradition and take the vows between 2 AM to 4 AM on the 15th night which means on the 16th early morning.

