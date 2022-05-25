Ahead of Anek, Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he witnessed the 'pain of north-east people' first time in college.

Ayushmann Khurrana's next outing on the big screen is slated to arrive this Friday. The actor will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Anek and has been going all out to promote the film. In a recent chat with news portal Prabhat Khabar, Ayushmann got talking about his early college days where he first witnessed 'the pain of north-east people'.

For the unversed, Anek is set against the geopolitical backdrop of North East India. Ayushmann revealed that he was called an outsider. He said, "(I felt the pain that people from the north-east face) for the first time when I was in college. I must be 19, we had a Manipuri guy who called me Mayang (it means an outsider). I asked him why he does so, and he told me 'you guys treat us as outsiders, so we will call you outsiders'. Anubhav sir's yoga teacher is also from Meghalaya and I got to hear many things from him."

Ayushmann has lived and studied in Punjab and his mum too is half-Burmese - half-Punjabi. Elaborating on the North-east, Ayushmann said that is a woman-centric society. "Unlike the entire world, all the shopkeepers there are women, the men take care of the kids. Even my mom who was a Burmese, used to tell me. North east is way more progressive than the rest of the country and perhaps we can become like them if we connect them with ourselves." Ayushmann added.

Anek will hit theatres on 27 May. The film also stars Andrea Kevichusa, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, and J D Chakravarthy among other actors.

