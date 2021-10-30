Ahead of Aryan Khan's release from jail, Pandit chants Hanuman Chalisa outside Mannat; WATCH

On Saturday morning, Shah Rukh Khan was seen making his way to Arthur Road Jail to get his son Aryan Khan back to Mannat after his bail in the Mumbai Cruise Ship case. Not just this, fans of the superstar also arrived outside Mannat to welcome Aryan back home. Now, a video of a pandit sitting outside Mannat and chanting Hanuman Chalisa is going viral on social media. Ahead of Aryan's arrival, a pandit was seen praying for SRK and his son.

A video of a pandit sitting on the floor outside Mannat's gate amid fans to welcome Aryan and Shah Rukh as they return from Arthur Road Jail. The pandit could be seen offering prayers for the arrival of Shah Rukh and Gauri's son after staying in jail for almost 3 weeks. It was this week that Aryan was granted bail by Bombay High Court after his legal team argued for him. Aryan's legal team included Mukul Rohatgi, Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai.

Reportedly, Aryan's lawyer Mukul Rohatgi revealed that Shah Rukh had been extremely worried about his son while he was in jail. On the day of the hearing, when the bail was granted, Shah Rukh was in tears of joy and this was revealed by Mukul Rohatgi to NDTV in a chat. He also shared that Shah Rukh kept having 'coffee after coffee' as he waited for the good news. Juhi Chawla signed on Aryan's surety bail on Friday at Sessions Court. After this, the bail order was sent to Arthur Road Jail. However, due to delay, Aryan had to stay one more night in jail. He is expected to walk out of jail any moment now.

