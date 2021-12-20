Ahead of Atrangi Re's release, Sara Ali Khan teases fans with BTS PICS from the sets: Cannot wait

Actress Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine as her upcoming film Atrangi Re is nearing its release date. Starring Sara, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar, Atrangi Re is Aanand L Rai's directorial and is all set to release on December 25 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Ahead of the release, Sara teased her fans with BTS pictures from the sets. The actress shared glimpses of her character ‘Rinku’ playing cricket. One of the pictures also featured the director Aanand L Rai.

The post also consisted of a short clip of Sara Ali Khan’s transformation into her character. Sharing the BTS glimpses, Sara in her quirky way wrote, “Rinku ko hai besabri se intezaar. Kyunki chahiye usse aap sabka pyaar. Toh ho jayo taiyaar. Milne isse so she is not bekaraar. #cannotwait #atrangire #5days” As soon as Sara dropped the posts, her fans and friends from the film industry bombarded the comment section. One of the social media users wrote, “Cannot wait to see your magic on screen.” Sara’s aunt Saba also commented on the post. She wrote, “Mahsha'Allah..... I spell it like this ..and it's fine ! As long as it works....and it does!”

Take a look:

To note, the music of Atrangi Re has been composed by AR Rahman. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Rai's Colour Yellow Productions, and Kumar's Cape of Good Films. Atrangi Re is a romantic comedy and a cross-cultural love story. The film will release on 24 December on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

