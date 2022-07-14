Ahead of baby shower, preggers Sonam Kapoor flaunts her makeup in a yellow outfit; WATCH

Sonam Kapoor is in one of the best phases of her life currently. She had taken all her fans by a pleasant surprise when she announced her first pregnancy with hubby Anand Ahuja earlier this year. Well, since then she has been giving us a glimpse of her pregnancy life. From taking trips to her favourite places to spending quality time with hubby Anand, the actress has been doing it all. Today the actress shared yet another picture of her flaunting her baby bump and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off her.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor shared a video of herself in a yellow dress. The actress was seated in the car wearing an all-yellow attire. She looked lovely with her hair nicely done and makeup on. She initially panned the camera on her face then she moved it towards her belly and caressed her baby bump. In the next picture that she posted, Sonam flaunted her finger ring and her red nails. We have to admit that she looked absolutely stunning.

Check out Sonam Kapoor’s post:

Meanwhile, recently Sonam Kapoor along with hubby Anand Ahuja jetted off on a holiday to Italy before they begin their new journey as parents. The couple shared several photos from their ‘babymoon’ with fans and followers. After returning these two went to Paris and were accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her hubby Karan Boolani and with the pictures, it is clear that they had a lot of fun. Sonam and Anand will be welcoming their first child this August.

