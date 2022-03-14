Ahead of Bachchhan Paandey release, Akshay Kumar opens up on his formula to box office success

Akshay Kumar is all over the headlines these days, courtesy of his upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the movie is slated to release on March 18 and the team is not leaving any stone unturned to make it a hit. In fact, the trailer of the action-comedy has left everyone intrigued and fans are eagerly waiting for Bachchhan Paandey to hit the screens. Needless to say, Akshay, who has been delivering back to back hits at the box office of late, is having high hopes with the movie.

Interestingly, ahead of the release of Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay was quizzed about his formula to box office success. To this, the superstar claimed that he is “lucky”. Talking to Mid Day, the Kesari actor stated that there isn’t any fixed formula. “Everything is a combination of hard work and luck,” he emphasised. Akshay also stated that while he had his share of ups and downs including 14 to 16 flops in a row, his thinking is to keep on working. “Budget hit toh film hit. Everybody’s time deserves to be respected, so I don’t waste anybody’s time,” he added.

Meanwhile, Akshay has an interesting lineup of films that speak volumes about his versatility. From period drama Prithviraj to family comedy-drama Raksha Bandhan, satirical comedy OMG- Oh My God! 2, Gorkha which is based on the life of Major General Ian Cardozo and more. The actor also stated he believes in trying his hands on new subjects and embracing new perspectives in life. “I listen to young people. I talk to my son [Aarav]. I listen to what he has to say, and how he views life,” Akshay was quoted saying.

