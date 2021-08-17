Ahead of Bell Bottom, 5 nail biting plane hijacking thrillers you can watch to brace for Akshay Kumar starrer

Starring in the lead role, Bell Bottom is all set to hit the theatres on August 19 and we are as excited as you are. To note, this is going to be the first Hindi movie to release on silver screens after the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Apart from Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta. While the actor Akshay will be seen essaying the role of an undercover RAW agent, Lara Dutta will act as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film is based on a true story of an aircraft being hijacked. In the nail-biting spy thriller, Akshay (RAW agent) has been assigned the task of rescuing 210 hostages from the plane and his deadline is sunset. Ever since the film has been announced, Bollywood buffs are eagerly waiting to binge-watch it. Pinkvilla brings to you 5 movies and web series based on similar hijacking incidents.

Check out the list here:

Neerja

Among the most iconic recent releases is Neerja. Starring the movie is based on a true story of an Indian aircraft being hijacked. The film is the biopic of Neerja Bhanot, an air hostess in the flight who sacrificed her life to save the passengers. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the film also stars Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role.

Hijack

A real life story based on the hijacking of an Indian Airlines Flight 814 in the year 1999. Starring Shiney Ahuja and Esha Deol, the movie is directed by Kunal Shivdasani.

Kandahar

The 2010 movie revolves around Major Mahadevan and his team who are set out to save the hostages in the flight hijacked by terrorists. The film is helmed by Major Ravi. Kandahar features Amitabh Bachchan, Ganesh Venkatraman, Sumalatha in pivotal roles.

Zameen

The 2003 release ‘Zameen’ starring , Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu is one of the most interesting movies revolving around hijacking. In Rohit Shetty’s directorial, Bipasha essayed the role of air hostess while Abhishek and Ajay Devgn played top cop and army man respectively.

High Jack

High Jack, a stoner comedy on plane hijacking, is directed by Akarsh Khurana. The movie features Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Mantra, Priyanshu Painyuli and Kumud Mishra.