Ahead of Bell Bottom, here’s a look at Akshay Kumar’s Independence Day releases & their box office impact

is returning to the cinemas with his upcoming release Bell Bottom. The spy thriller is the first major Hindi feature to be released theatrically after the second wave of COVID 19. The film boasts of an interesting star cast including Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta. Lara is playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and has completely transformed into the character. Bell Bottom will hit the available screen on 19 August. is known to be releasing mega ventures on Independence Day weekend.

From Gold to Brothers, here are 5 Akshay Kumar films that raked in the moolah at the box office by releasing on the Independence Day weekend.

Gold

Directed by Reema Kagti, Gold was released on 15 August 2018. Akshay Kumar portrayed the character of a manager responsible for bringing the Indian Men’s Hockey team together to win India’s first gold medal in the 1948 Summer Olympics. Akshay was praised for his performance. According to Box Office India, the film collected a worldwide gross of around 149 crores.

Brothers

Akshay Kumar and led Brothers released on 14 August 2015. The film was an official remake of the Hollywood classic ‘Warrior’. The mixed martial arts-based film could not impress the audience or the critics beyond a point. According to Box Office India, the film collected a worldwide gross of around 123 crores.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara

Akshay Kumar, Imran Khan, and Sonak Sinha starred in the sequel to ’s and Emraan Hashmi’s film. The much-anticipated venture was released on 15 August 2013. According to Box Office India, the film collected a worldwide gross of around 91 crores.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar led venture was highly appreciated by the audience members. Released on 11 August 2017, the film proved to be a highly successful venture. According to Box Office India, the film collected a worldwide gross of around 200 crores.

Rustom

Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’Cruz led Rustom was a massive draw for the audience although the film was released alongside ’s ‘Mohenjodaro’. According to Box Office India, the film collected a worldwide gross of around 218 crores.

