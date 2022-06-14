Ahead of Brahmastra trailer launch, 10 things you must know about Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer

Ever since Ayan Mukerji announced his film Brahmastra, fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release. It has been several years that the filmmaker has been working on it. Recently during an event in Visakhapatnam, it was announced that the trailer of this film will be released on June 15. Since then fans have been jumping with joy. Well, this Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has created a lot of hype and as claimed by Ranbir, this is going to be India’s very own Marvel. Well, ahead of the trailer launch, we bring to you 10 things you must know about the film.

Ranbir & Alia’s characters

Going as per the teaser of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor’s character in the film has special powers and will be called Shiva. On the other hand, Alia’s character will be called Isha and she plays the love interest of Ranbir.

Brahmastra is a trilogy

Ayan has already revealed that Brahmastra is going to be a trilogy. Last year during a media interaction, Ranbir also shared some insight on the trilogy and said, "Apart from being my best friend and my favourite director, Ayan has worked on this film for six years. He is going to spend the next 10 years of his life on this trilogy. So when the first part is complete, the audience will know it's not the end. That is something really exciting for me as an actor."

Brahmastra’s budget

Reportedly, the fantasy drama has a budget of a whopping 250 crores!

Title of the film

Apparently, the makers had initially decided on 'Dragon' as the working title of the film, which was later changed to Brahmastra.

Nagarjuna’s Bollywood comeback

Brahmastra will mark Nagarjuna's Bollywood comeback after a gap of 15 long years.

WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar in the film

Reportedly, WWE wrestler Saurav Gurjar will also be a part of the film and will be seen in a negative role. The film will feature a lot of action scenes, and Saurav will reportedly go head-to-head with Ranbir Kapoor.

Star cast of Brahmastra

The star cast of the film is quite exciting. The loaded star cast of the film includes biggies like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy.

India’s own Marvel

Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview opened up about Brahmastra being India’s own Marvel. Said, “It’s deeply rooted in Indian culture, and we had the opportunity to create our own Marvel, which Ayan is trying to do with his Astraverse. Any film, any good compelling story, made in your culture, in an authentic way, in a true form, will connect to a large audience.”

Logo launch of Brahmastra

The Brahmastra journey began at the Kumbh Mela with a never seen before spectacle in the sky. Above the confluence at the sacred Triveni Sangam of Prayagraj, with a background of over 10 million visitors, Team Brahmastra launched a swarm of drones that illuminated the evening sky to reveal the Brahmastra logo.

SS Rajamouli presenting Brahmastra in South

Celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Saturday announced that he will be presenting the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer magnum opus Brahmastra in South languages. In fact, Ranbir and Ayan had flown down to Visakhapatnam recently and that is where the trailer launch date was announced.

