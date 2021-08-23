Ahead of Chehre’s release, here are 5 Amitabh Bachchan thrillers that will keep you on the edge of the seat

Amitabh Bachchan in his over five-decade-long career has mastered pretty much all genres of storytelling. Around the ’70s, the thrillers genre burst onto the mainstream and found Amitabh Bachchan as the perfect leading man. The legendary superstar has acted in several thrillers including the neo-noir ones and played his part to perfection. There is never a false note or a blink of an eye in his performance that could convey more than what the plot wants to convey to the audience. Mr. Bachchan brings out the mysterious side of the character’s personality and delivered several thrillers that could age well with time.

Take a look at 5 of Amitabh Bachchan’s best thriller films.

Wazir

Released in 2016, the plot of Wazir takes place like a game of chess with Amitabh Bachchan’s chess games with Farhan Akhtar serving as a metaphor for the same. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film keeps its viewers hook to the last minute and unveils the mystery in an awe-striking way.

Badla

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla was produced by ’s company and starred and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading parts. Amitabh’s character barely leaves the room in the film and still manages to push the plot ahead.

Te3n

Amitabh Bachchan’s character John Biswas seeks the help of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidya Balan’s character to find the people who killed his granddaughter. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Te3n unearths its plot carefully and on a need-to-know basis.

Aankhen

Released in 2002, Aankhen explores the plot of a bank manager seeking revenge against the bank for firing him by taking the help of three blind people to rob the bank. Co-starring , Arjun Rampal, and Paresh Rawal in the leading parts, Aankhen raked in the moolah at the box office.

Don (1978)

Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran-led ‘Don’ is one of the finest thrillers to have been made in the ’70s. With a water-tight script by Salim-Javed, Chandra Barot’s direction led to an impeccable thriller with stylistic characters. Farhan Akhtar directed the modern rendition of the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

