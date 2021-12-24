Ahead of Christmas, Akshay Kumar shares his holiday mood as enjoys vacationing with daughter Nitara; Watch

As Christmas and New Year is around the corner, everyone is taken over by the festive vibe. It is time for holidays and everyone has their own plans to celebrate the two occasions in their way. Not just commoners but celebs have also been heading out for vacations to ring the New Year with their close ones. Joining them Akshay Kumar is also enjoying a vacation with his daughter Nitara and has given a glimpse of the holiday mood on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a video of himself taking a walk in the lawn and basking in the winter sun. He was seen carrying a speaker on his shoulder and was enjoying music during his walk. The video also featured Akshay’s daughter Nitara roaming around in the lawn. In the caption, the Khiladi Kumar wrote, “ये हाथों से यूँ फिसला है … हो जैसे रेत ज़रा सी. This song is playing on the loop, not just on the speaker but in my mind. Now I know what it feels like to have a song stuck in the head. Beautiful melody, beautiful feeling. #HolidayMood #GratefulLife”.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay Kumar has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The superstar is currently shooting for Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar and OMG 2 with Pankaj Tripathi. Besides, he will also be seen in Ram Setu along with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueline Fernandez and Bachchan Pandey opposite Kriti Sanon. This isn’t all. Akshay had also announced his war drama Gorkha wherein he will play the role of Major General Ian Cardozo.