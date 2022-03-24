Ahead of Dasvi's release, Abhishek Bachchan says that he takes criticism 'very seriously'

Abhishek Bachchan is one of the finest actors of Bollywood and with his last performance in Bob Biswas, Jr Bachchan has won several hearts. Well, now he is all set to entertain his fans with Dasvi. The trailer of the film has already created a lot of hype and with whatever the fans could see in the trailer, they are loving Abhishek playing the role of a corrupt chief minister who sets out to clear the 10th standard examination from jail.

Talking about the film to Mid Day, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that playing Ganga Ram Chaudhary in Dasvi was endearing. He quipped that this character is lovable and sweet and that the audiences would understand that Ganga has a better understanding of society. Jr Bachchan also said that his character’s relationship with his on-screen wife played by Nimrat Kaur is something that he as an actor enjoyed. Talking further about the film, Abhishek revealed that this film is not a social commentary and that the emphasis was on making an entertaining film.

Abhishek Bachchan further spoke about taking the pressure for a film. He said that he has always taken the pressure of delivering a good film. “It doesn’t matter where [I] stand in the frame. I have never thought in terms of [lead and second lead]. You should take ownership of your films, only then can you truly submit to them,” he said.

Bachchan also said that he reviews his films all the time as a learning process and makes notes to see where he could have done things better. He takes criticism seriously as every opinion matters to him.

