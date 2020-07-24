  1. Home
Ahead of Dil Becahra release, Sushant Singh Rajput’s PHOTO from his first play goes viral and it’s priceless

On the work front, while Sushant Singh Rajput’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his last film- Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020
Mumbai
Ahead of Dil Becahra release, Sushant Singh Rajput’s PHOTO from his first play goes viral and it’s pricelessAhead of Dil Becahra release, Sushant Singh Rajput’s PHOTO from his first play goes viral and it’s priceless
As we speak, we are just few hours away from witnessing Sushant Singh Rajput create magic on screen for the last time as his last film- Dil Bechara will release digitally today at 7:30pm. Now as we all know, Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, and it’s been more than a month to his demise, and while celebs such as Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar, Ekta Kapoor and others reminisced the actor on his one month death anniversary, today, we got our hands on a priceless photo that happens to be from the first play the Sushant acted in. That’s right!

A picture of the late actor, posing with the team of his first play has surfaced online and while the play was titled Pukaar, it was directed by Juuhi Babbar Sonii. The photo, shared by director Juuhi has gone viral online, and in the photo, we can see Sushant posing with the entire cast and crew and alongside the photo, the director penned a heartwarming note remembering the late actor as she wrote, “I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. In fact, he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays.”

Also, the director of Sushant’s first play revealed that even after Sushant made his Bollywood debut, he would make time for the events of the Ekjute theatre group. “TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha (Even after becoming a big star, he stayed connected with his friends from his theatre days. And if I ever called him, he would always show up for the events and shows of the Ekjute theatre group, despite being very busy),” she said. Also, Juuhi revealed that Sushant used to call her ‘Didi’ and always respected her. On the work front, while Sushant’s last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore, his last film- Dil Bechara will release digitally on July 24, 2020

#Repost @juuhithesoniibabbar She directed #Sushantsinghrajput first play --- I directed Sushant in 2 plays. In 2007 he acted in his first play, #PUKAAR & the other was a comedy,Dauda Dauda Bhaaga Bhaaga sa. Infact he was spotted by a Balaji casting person while he was handling the tickets at the box office counter for one of the plays. TV aur filmstar banney ke baad bhi apne theatre ke dino ke doston se juda raha. Aur mere toh ek call par hamesha, behad busy hone ke baavajood, #Ekjutetheatregroup ke shows aur events par pohoch jaata tha. Mujhe Didi bulaata tha..& hamesha bohot pyaar se kehta tha "didi u were my first director" Sushant tumhe dekh kar hamesha kitni khushi hoti thi....yeh kya kiya mere bhai? Aur kyun kiya???????? #ripsushantsinghrajput #sushantsinghrajput #rip #gonetoosoon We will miss u #Sushant #ssr #theatredays #plays #actorslife Memories of Pukaar @sushantsinghrajput @kajribabbar @sonuanand17 @kanchisingh09 @meghanaism @raynachandavarkar @ekjuteytc

