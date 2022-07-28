Ahead of Ek Villain Returns, 6 on screen serial killers who really left fans spooked

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to the super-hit thriller-drama Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Ritiesh Deshmukh. The upcoming Mohit Suri directorial is making the right amount of noise and has managed to get people hooked onto the movie by a ripper of a trailer and instant hit songs like Galliyan Returns, Shaamat and Dil. The film is scheduled to release in less a week, ie on 29th July 2022, and the ground level promotions of the film are in full swing.

As Ek Villain Returns releases tomorrow, have a look at 6 on-screen serial killers who really left the fans spooked.

1. Bob Biswas: Bob Biswas is one of the most mysterious characters of Bollywood. This character managed to intrigue viewers with his brief appearance in Vidya Balan’s Kahaani. The character of Bob Biswas got a movie of his own, years later, titled by his name, which premiered on ZEE5. The role was essayed by Abhishek Bachchan and he won numerous accolades for his performance.

2. Ajay Sharma: Ajay Sharma is one of the most famous anti-hero characters of Bollywood. Ajay, from Baazigar, in his quest to avenge the death of his father and reclaim all that he had lost from a fraud named Madan Chopra, kills everyone who suspects him to be the murderer of Madan Chopra’s daughter Seema. Shah Rukh Khan, who played the anti-hero in the film, took away numerous accolades and praise for his performance as Ajay.

3. Rakesh Mahadkar: As we await the release of Ek Villain Returns, it is important to learn about the ‘Villain’ and serial killer from the first part. Riteish Deshmukh essayed the role of a common man who murdered Guru’s love interest Ayesha, played by Shraddha Kapoor.

4. Ramanna: Ramanna, a disturbed serial killer, constantly evades the law. However, when he finds a soulmate in Raghavan, the investigating officer of his case, he tries to convince him of how similar they are. Ramanna is one of the spookiest characters to be churned out by Bollywood. You can watch the movie Raman Raghav on Netflix, to get spooked.

5. Virendra Rathod: This character from the movie Satyameva Jayate, takes the sole onus of eradicating corruption in the country, even if that means killing the corrupt. This film is about Virendra, played by John Abraham, DCP Shivansh Rathod, played by Manoj Bajpayee and the different routes they take to reach fairness and justice.

6. Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes: Susanna from 7 Khoon Maaf is hungry for love and will go to any extent to find it in its purest form. In her quest for the perfect man, she gets married a number of times and kills her husband every single time.

Ek Villain Returns will release on the 29th of July, only in theatres. Directed by Mohit Suri and starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, this romantic-thriller should count for a promising watch. John Abraham’s upcoming films include Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and Tehran with Manushi Chhillar. Arjun Kapoor will be seen in The Lady Killer and Kuttey, after Ek Villain Returns.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor claims Varun Dhawan accused him for not letting John Abraham promote Ek Villain Returns; WATCH