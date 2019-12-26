Ahead of Good Newwz, Akshay Kumar REVEALS how he plans to welcome the New Year 2020 with Twinkle Khanna & kids

A day prior to Good Newwz release, Akshay Kumar shared his New Year plans with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids in an interview. Here’s how the Khiladi will welcome 2020.

One of the much awaited releases of 2019 is , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. The film is all set to release on December 27, 2019. However, a day prior to that, Akshay candidly shared about his New Year Plans with wife Twinkle Khanna and kids, Aarav and . This morning, Twinkle shared a photo of the Khiladi dressed as Santa for daughter Nitara on Christmas and it surely left everyone in awe.

Now, in an interview with the Times Of India, Akshay revealed how he plans to bring in the new year 2020. The Good Newwz star revealed that he is planning to jet off to South Africa with wife Twinkle and kids for a 15-day long holiday. The Good Newwz star has had a stellar year with back to back hits with Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4. Now, the next release is Good Newwz and the actor has been promoting the same with Kareena, Diljit and Kiara.

Amidst this, the actor has also been spending time with his family. Be it a mini-vacay to London or spending time with his mother, Akshay has been trying to balance work and personal life. Now, as the year comes to an end, Akshay is all set for another 2 weeks of holidaying with his wife and kids. Good Newwz has been getting good reviews from celebs after the special screening. Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz marks Akshay and Kareena’s reunion on-screen after almost a decade. The film hits the screens on Friday, December 27, 2019.

